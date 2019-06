- An urgent search for a boy in danger with dozens of first responders ended in the arrest of his mother, and charges of child cruelty and making false statements to police.

Jessica Prowse, 30, faces felony charges of child cruelty in the first degree, false statements and two other charges of reckless conduct. She was booked into the Cobb County Jail and posted a $22,000 bail.

Police said Saturday morning around 12:40 a.m., Prowse called 911 from her home on Oakdale Court and reported that her 11-year-old son was missing and had type 1 diabetes; as the hours went by and the boy did not have his medicine, more than two dozen first responders, Cobb officers, Marietta Police and even the FBI came to aid the search.

After at least eight hours, the boy was eventually located more than 7 miles away safe and sound at his father's home in Marietta. Investigators discovered that the boy did leave the house at some point, and asked his dad to pick him up.

Police said as the search ramped up and became more urgent, the mother's statements were not adding up.

"The statements to us were us were not accurate, delayed us in locating this child to ensure the child's safety," said Sgt. Louis Defense.

Police are investigating if mother knew, or did not know, that the son was in Marietta all along during the intensive search.

"It is frustrating when people misuse resources in the capacity that was done," officers said.