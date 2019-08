- Police are investigating shots being fired outside an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened about midnight in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway.

Investigators said about 15 shots were fired. Bullets struck two units, but no one was hurt.

Police think one of the units was targeted. The other unit that was shot is vacant.

Investigators are concerned about the number of gunshots, and the number of weapons. Casings from several guns were discovered on the ground.

No one at the complex saw the shooters. The motive remains a mystery.