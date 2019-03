- A mother accused of trying to scam her mentally disabled son out of his trust fund has been arrested. According to police, the victim remains missing.

Investigators said Lee Earnest Longmire's mother, Yvonne Longmire, is accused of trying to steal her son's $200,000 trust fund in December. She turned herself into authorities last week.

According to police, the 58-year-old mother had Maurice Ford, 23, pose as her own son in probate court in December. His job, said Cpl. Rundles, was to convince a Gwinnett County Judge that Lee Longmire was mentally capable of managing his own trust fund.

Investigators said Lee's mother and the fraudulent Lee almost pulled off the perfect plan.

"No one had seen Lee in a long time and the documents they presented were fraudulent documents to make it look like Mr. Ford was actually Mr. Longmire. [Ford] made it seem as if Lee was now living at a higher functionality," said Cpl.Rundles.

The paralegal who has handled the Longmire case for years told FOX 5's Portia Bruner she instantly knew something was wrong in January after an encounter in the lobby of the Lawrenceville law firm.

"Maurice Ford showed up here the law firm to pick up the check and accidentally introduced himself as Maurice, then said 'I'm Lee Longmire," said the paralegal. The paralegal said she quickly did some research the following day to prove to police Maurice Ford did not have the authority to cash the check.

Ford was arrested in Arizona last month.

Yvonne Longmire surrendered herself to authorities on Friday, March 1, and was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center. She's being held without bond.

As for Lee Longmire, his whereabouts remain unknown. Yvonne and her attorney told police that her son is "okay" but they haven't revealed where he is or turned him over to DFACS custody as ordered by the state.

Anyone with information on Lee Longmire's location is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

"We just need to be able to put our eyes on him and know that he is healthy and safe," said Corporal Wilbert Rundles.

