- The family of three people killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a Vinings townhome has created memorial funds and scholarships in honor of their memory.

According to Cobb County police, 58-year-old Dr. Marsha Edwards, 24-year-old Christopher Edwards Jr. and 20-year-old Erin Edwards were found dead inside a home inside the Parc East Townhome Community located in the 3200 block of Nobility Way just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Two of the victims, Erin and Christopher, were shot and the suspect, Marsha, appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Investigators believe the mother of the grown son and daughter, shot them before shooting herself.

Christopher Edwards Jr. worked as a digital content manager in film and entertainment in the city of Atlanta's executive office since May 2018. Erin was a student at Boston University and had interned in mayor's office in the summer of 2018.

The family will hold a private memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Cascade United Methodist Church.

They have also established a scholarship fund in honor of Christopher Edwards Jr. at Elon University. Anyone who would like to donate can send checks payable to the university with the subject line "One on One Sports in Honor of Christopher Redding Edwards, II" to Elon University, 2600 Campus Box, Elon, NC 27244.

For Erin Edwards, a scholarship has been established at The Posse Foundation, with donations via the foundation's website.