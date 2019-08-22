< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story425076853" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Police: 3 dead after murder-suicide at Cobb County townhouse after murder-suicide at Cobb County townhouse"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425076853.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425076853");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425076853_425164068_172945"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425076853_425164068_172945";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425164068","video":"597617","title":"Mother%2C%20adult%20children%20killed%20in%20apparent%20murder-suicide","caption":"Mother%2C%20adult%20children%20killed%20in%20apparent%20murder-suicide","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F22%2FMother__adult_children_killed_in_apparen_0_7610853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F22%2FMother__adult_children_killed_in_apparent_murder_597617_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661126030%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DbvRylYWPl3ic6e53IAvcsQTaJT4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-three-dead-after-murder-suicide-at-cobb-county-townhouse"}},"createDate":"Aug 22 2019 07:53PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425076853_425164068_172945",video:"597617",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Mother__adult_children_killed_in_apparen_0_7610853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Mother%252C%2520adult%2520children%2520killed%2520in%2520apparent%2520murder-suicide",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/22/Mother__adult_children_killed_in_apparent_murder_597617_1800.mp4?Expires=1661126030&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=bvRylYWPl3ic6e53IAvcsQTaJT4",eventLabel:"Mother%2C%20adult%20children%20killed%20in%20apparent%20murder-suicide-425164068",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-three-dead-after-murder-suicide-at-cobb-county-townhouse"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new COBB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - A welfare check at a Vinings townhome led police to the discovery of three people dead inside. Investigators believe this is an apparent murder-suicide. COBB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - A welfare check at a Vinings townhome led police to the discovery of three people dead inside. Investigators believe this is an apparent murder-suicide.

According to Cobb County police, 58-year-old Dr. Marsha Edwards, 24-year-old Christopher Edwards Jr. and 20-year-old Erin Edwards were found dead inside a home inside the Parc East Townhome Community located in the 3200 block of Nobility Way just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Two of the victims, Erin and Christopher, were shot and the suspect, Marsha, appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Investigators believe the mother of the grown son and daughter, shot them before shooting herself.

Christopher Edwards Jr. worked as a digital content manager in film and entertainment in the city of Atlanta's executive office since May 2018. Erin was a student at Boston University and had interned in mayor's office summer of 2018.

Family spokesperson Jeff Dickerson released a statement on behalf of Dr. Christopher Edwards, the father of the two children reading in part: "Dr. Edwards, his extended family, and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and the privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made." aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425076853_425205612_156895" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425076853_425205612_156895";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425205612","video":"597697","title":"Loved%20ones%20mourn%20murder-suicide%20victims","caption":"Loved%20ones%20mourn%20murder-suicide%20victims","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F22%2FLoved_ones_mourn_murder_suicide_victims_0_7611404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F22%2FLoved_ones_mourn_murder_suicide_victims_597697_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661140493%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dt5XlEWf5mNEwY6-I_ke8wAZj0Ws","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-three-dead-after-murder-suicide-at-cobb-county-townhouse"}},"createDate":"Aug 22 2019 11:54PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425076853_425205612_156895",video:"597697",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Loved_ones_mourn_murder_suicide_victims_0_7611404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Loved%2520ones%2520mourn%2520murder-suicide%2520victims",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/22/Loved_ones_mourn_murder_suicide_victims_597697_1800.mp4?Expires=1661140493&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=t5XlEWf5mNEwY6-I_ke8wAZj0Ws",eventLabel:"Loved%20ones%20mourn%20murder-suicide%20victims-425205612",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-three-dead-after-murder-suicide-at-cobb-county-townhouse"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Erin was a student at Boston University and had interned in mayor's office summer of 2018.

Family spokesperson Jeff Dickerson released a statement on behalf of Dr. Christopher Edwards, the father of the two children reading in part: "Dr. Edwards, his extended family, and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and the privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made." class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/clark-atlanta-student-shot-at-block-party-still-has-bullet-in-her-leg" title="Clark Atlanta student shot at block party still has bullet in her leg" data-articleId="425172344" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/AUC_student_shot_speaks_out_0_7611408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/AUC_student_shot_speaks_out_0_7611408_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/AUC_student_shot_speaks_out_0_7611408_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/AUC_student_shot_speaks_out_0_7611408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/AUC_student_shot_speaks_out_0_7611408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="AUC student shot speaks out" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clark Atlanta student shot at block party still has bullet in her leg</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Denise Dillon</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 08:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Powder Springs teen is one of the four students who was shot during a block party at the Atlanta University Center. Erin Ennis is a freshman at Clark Atlanta University. She was shot in the leg. </p><p>Ennis said she was with her friends Tuesday evening. She said everyone was excited about the first day of classes. They were comparing schedules and talking about what they were going to wear. </p><p>Ennis said she heard the gunfire but at first, wasn't sure what it was. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/residents-talk-to-police-about-disturbing-confrontations-with-2-men" title="Residents talk to police about disturbing confrontations with 2 men" data-articleId="425195636" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Concerning_confrontations_0_7611501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Concerning_confrontations_0_7611501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Concerning_confrontations_0_7611501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Concerning_confrontations_0_7611501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Concerning_confrontations_0_7611501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Concerning confrontations" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Residents talk to police about disturbing confrontations with 2 men</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A series of disturbing confrontations involving threats of rape in the Little Five Points neighborhood is now drawing the attention of Atlanta police. 