- More details are emerging about the brother and sister who were victims of an apparent murder-suicide.

Cobb County police said Marsha Edwards shot and killed her two adult children, 24-year-old Christopher Edwards Jr. and his 20-year-old sister, Erin, before turning the gun on herself.

Their bodies were found Wednesday in a Vinings townhome.

People who've known the family are now speaking out.

Woodward Academy's Marcia Prewitt Spiller described the brother-sister pair as two brilliant students who still had so much to give to this world.

Chris went on to work for the city of Atlanta as a digital content manager, while Erin would've been a junior at Boston University this year.

