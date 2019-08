- Clayton County police need your help finding a missing teenager.

Authorities issued a Mattie's Call for 17-year-old Cornelius Offord on Tuesday.

According to police, Cornelius left the group home where he lives at about 6:50 p.m. Monday and hasn't been seen since.

Cornelius, who has been diagnosed with autism and bipolar disorder, is believed to have left through his bedroom window.

Officials described him as about 6-foot-4 and weighing 242 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair in a low-cut style.

The missing teen was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and blue and white sneakers.

If you have any information about where Cornelius is, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.