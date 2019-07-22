< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Marine reunites with K-9 that served by his side in Afghanistan after 6 years Marine reunites with K-9 that served by his side in Afghanistan after 6 years addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/marine-reunites-with-k9-that-served-by-his-side-in-afghanistan-after-6-years" addthis:title="Marine reunites with K-9 that served by his side in Afghanistan after 6 years"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419642305.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419642305");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_419642305_419665644_165252"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_419642305_419665644_165252";this.videosJson='[{"id":"419665644","video":"586928","title":"Marine%20reunites%20with%20K-9%20after%206%20years","caption":"Marine%20reunites%20with%20K-9%20after%206%20years","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F22%2FMarine_reunites_with_K_9_after_6_years_0_7540192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F22%2FMarine_reunites_with_K_9_after_6_years_586928_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658447435%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DzVr4eJg_rtIxeVBqtCD7i9zMxr0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fmarine-reunites-with-k9-that-served-by-his-side-in-afghanistan-after-6-years"}},"createDate":"Jul 22 2019 07:50PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419642305_419665644_165252",video:"586928",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Marine_reunites_with_K_9_after_6_years_0_7540192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Marine%2520reunites%2520with%2520K-9%2520after%25206%2520years",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/22/Marine_reunites_with_K_9_after_6_years_586928_1800.mp4?Expires=1658447435&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=zVr4eJg_rtIxeVBqtCD7i9zMxr0",eventLabel:"Marine%20reunites%20with%20K-9%20after%206%20years-419665644",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fmarine-reunites-with-k9-that-served-by-his-side-in-afghanistan-after-6-years"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Emilie Ikeda, FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 22 2019 06:12PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 22 2019 07:50PM EDT
Updated Jul 22 2019 08:51PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DULUTH, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A former Marine credits his life to man's best friend, a black lab who served by his side in Afghanistan, sniffing out bombs. But when he left the service, he also left his K-9.</p> <p>Now, after six years of contacting different military branches, politicians and non-profits, veteran Byung Kang has reunited with his trusty pup.</p> <p>“[I just am] very grateful,” said Kang, who is now a K9 officer with the Duluth Police Department. “Knowing that my dog doesn’t have to sniff out the bombs anymore, [isn’t] sleeping somewhere in Afghanistan, not getting shot at [or] sleeping on dirt every night.”</p> <p>He told FOX 5’s Emilie Ikeda “it’s a bond no one can ever understand,” recalling high-pressure moments with Blue, while serving in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012.</p> <p>“Blue took a little reconnaissance trip, and Blue hit on the compound,” Kang explained. “Sure enough, there was a massive IED that could have taken out the whole platoon.”</p> <p>Wendy Clausen, a fellow Marine veteran, said Blue has saved dozens of lives – including her husband’s.</p> <p>“It meant the world [to get him back] because [Blue] did a lot for him, and he is here because of her, I know that,” Clausen said.</p> <p>The pair reunited at the end of 2018. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP / GettyImages)" title="Macy's_fatshamingplates_banner_1563839521135-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Macy's pulls plates after Twitter users criticize the ‘fat-shaming' design</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/award-winning-lamb-under-investigation-for-performance-enhancing-drugs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="FILE - Newborn lambs eat at a farm in England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)" title="Lamb tested for PED_1563836197335.png-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Award-winning lamb under investigation for performance-enhancing drugs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/fulshear-police-department-solves-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-problems-in-new-photo"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Fulshear PD" title="blue bell ice cream_1563835700206.JPG-408795.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Fulshear Police Department solves Blue Bell ice cream licking problems in new photo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-33-weeks-pregnant-saves-drowning-boy-in-burnsville-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="5P - BOY SAVED FROM DROWNING_00.01.48.10_1563835237247.png-409162.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Woman, 33 weeks pregnant, saves drowning boy in Burnsville, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '419642305'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have  