- He's a pastor., a city leader, and Wednesday night, Marietta City Councilman Reggie Copeland was booked into the Cobb County Jail.

Councilman Copeland's troubles started after an accident Friday at the intersection of South Fairground and Haley Street in Marietta. Police said a woman was making a U-turn and collided with Copeland's truck.

The driver told FOX 5 News he didn't know who Copeland was but heard him tell the 911 operator he was a councilman.

According to the arrest warrant, when police showed up they asked Copeland for his driver's license but he refused to hand it over. The warrant states officers asked him to get out of his vehicle "eight different times" but he wouldn't get out. According to the warrant, "officers grabbed him and tried to pull him out of the vehicle."

Copeland was not arrested at the accident scene, but days later, a warrant was issued for Copeland's arrest on three charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Copeland was booked into the Cobb County Jail Wednesday evening. His bond was set for $1,870.

The Marietta City Manager's Office would not answer any questions regarding the arrest, instead, they referred FOX 5 News to the police. Marietta Police released the incident and accident reports and said they would "not make any further comments regarding this unfortunate incident".

FOX 5's Denise Dillon met up with Copeland's father who said he thinks his son may have just been frazzled by the accident.

"He's a preacher, he ain't supposed to be like that. He's a good boy, he's alright. I'm sure he was just frustrated or something," said Marcel Copeland.