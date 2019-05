- DeKalb County police are trying to track down the man who shot a young man in broad daylight at the Austin Oaks Apartment Complex Wednesday afternoon. Investigators told FOX 5's Portia Bruner the victim was shot once and is expected to survive.

Police hope he will be able to give detectives a better description of the gunman after he recovers. Officers rushed to the Glenwood Road complex just after 1 p.m. Wednesday and found the man inside one of the units.

"We have a lot of great detectives, but we can't do this job alone. We really need folks who saw something or who knows something to come forward and tell us what happened. We get a lot of calls here at Austin Oaks and we need the community's help to keep the families here safe," said Sgt. Vance Vanhees.

Several mothers who live in the complex told Bruner they don't feel safe living at the complex but stay because it's affordable.

"We see so much here. Young men walking around with guns. Guys fighting all the time. It's just not safe for children or for the old people here, it's just sad," said Jessica Johnson