- A man is in critical condition after a shooting outside a Midtown Atlanta virtual reality bar Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 in the morning on the 700 block of Monroe Drive near Ponce De Leon Avenue.

Atlanta police told FOX 5 the shooting started when two men got into an argument inside the Revery Virtual Reality Bar.

The argument escalated into violence.

"The incident stemmed with some sort of verbal and then physical altercation at the bar before it led to gunfire," Atlanta Police's Captain William Ricker said.

Paramedics took the victim, who is described as a man in his 20s, to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the gunman fled the scene. The only description they have of the suspect at this time is that he is a black man in a tan jacket.