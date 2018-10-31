Man shot in face dies, police searching for gunman

Police are investigating after someone shot a man in the face in the city of South Fulton overnight. Police are now searching for the gunman.

Officers responded to a "shots fired" call late Tuesday night, after neighbors in the Hickory Park Apartments on Delano Road reported hearing gunshots.

Police found a man on the ground outside one of the buildings, bleeding. He'd been shot in the face. The man died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Crime scene techs gathered evidence overnight, while detectives talked with neighbors to get information about what may have happened.

"We do not have a suspect or suspects or motive at this time. This is an active investigation," relayed Lieutenant Derrick Rogers.

Police are now trying to sort out if the unidentified victim lived at the complex.