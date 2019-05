- Police said a killer is still on the run, after a man was shot in the chest at an upscale southeast Atlanta apartment complex and later died.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the Platform Apartments at the corner of Hill Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw a man wounded in the third-floor hallway.

Police said the man was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and passed away. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Kalema Stubbs, 40, of Alpharetta.

Police said the shooting was motivated by a drug transaction.

Wednesday evening, homicide investigators, crime scene technicians, and undercover officers went back to the scene of the crime to collect more evidence.

The Platform Apartments released the following statement regarding resident concerns:

"We are saddened and shaken by the incident at our community. As always, our residents remain our top priority, and we are focused on their well-being. In response to recent activity along the Memorial Drive corridor as well as our community, we have increased our existing courtesy patrols onsite."