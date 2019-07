- A Fulton County man plead guilty Wednesday to attacking a delivery driver and trying to pull off her head covering.

Rick Painter entered the plea to felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery just hours before his trial was scheduled to begin.

RELATED: Charges upgraded against man accused of attacking delivery driver

Police said it happened on the afternoon of May 5, 2018, along South Grand Avenue. A DoorDash delivery driver, Sonya King, was attacked by Painter as she dropped off lunch for him, police said. King told police she tried to leave the home, but Painter grabbed her by her niqab, attempted to grab her by the neck, and strangle her with it. She responded by hitting him on his face and body with her keys.

When police entered the home, they said they discovered Painter had blocked the door with a couch. They found Painter naked with "scars, marks, and bruises on his head and torso."

Painter was sentenced to serve two years, with credit for time served.

RELATED: Police: Man attacked Muslim DoorDash driver