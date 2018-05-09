< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man enters guilty plea in attack of delivery driver

By FOX 5 News

Posted Jul 17 2019 10:53PM EDT

Video Posted Jul 17 2019 07:13PM EDT src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/09/RickPainter_1525875374952_5482603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/09/RickPainter_1525875374952_5482603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/09/RickPainter_1525875374952_5482603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/09/RickPainter_1525875374952_5482603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/09/RickPainter_1525875374952_5482603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418815785-332527864" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/09/RickPainter_1525875374952_5482603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/09/RickPainter_1525875374952_5482603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/09/RickPainter_1525875374952_5482603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/09/RickPainter_1525875374952_5482603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/09/RickPainter_1525875374952_5482603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418815785" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A Fulton County man plead guilty Wednesday to attacking a delivery driver and trying to pull off her head covering.</p> <p>Rick Painter entered the plea to felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery just hours before his trial was scheduled to begin.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/charges-upgraded-against-man-accused-of-attacking-delivery-driver"><strong>RELATED: Charges upgraded against man accused of attacking delivery driver</strong></a></p> <p>Police said it happened on the afternoon of May 5, 2018, along South Grand Avenue. A DoorDash delivery driver, Sonya King, was attacked by Painter as she dropped off lunch for him, police said. King told police she tried to leave the home, but Painter grabbed her by her niqab, attempted to grab her by the neck, and strangle her with it. She responded by hitting him on his face and body with her keys.</p> <p>When police entered the home, they said they discovered Painter had blocked the door with a couch. 