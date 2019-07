- A Clayton County man was arrested after a fire destroyed his home Thursday morning.

Anthony Brown, 58, was charged with arson in the first degree and two counts of aggravated assault. Clayton County firefighters said they responded to a fire at a home along Knotty Pine Place in Hampton. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

Investigators said they learned Brown set fire to the attic area after getting into an argument with someone else who lives in the home.

Brown was booked into the Clayton County Jail.