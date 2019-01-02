Man charged in Tara Grinstead's death wanted for rape, kidnapping

- One of the two men charged in connection with the death of Tara Grinstead is now wanted for rape and kidnapping.

The incident reportedly happened at a home on the 300 block of Charlestown Way in Warner Robbins on New Year's Day.

Deputies say 34-year-old Bo Dukes brought two women to the home under the threat of physical violence and then raped them at gunpoint.

Dukes is now wanted for rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say Dukes is now on the run and has a history of drinking heavily and cocaine use.

A grand jury indicted Dukes in June on charges related to Grinstead's death.

The former Georgia teacher and beauty queen disappeared in 2005.