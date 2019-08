- Atlanta police have announced an arrest in a brutal homicide and sexual assault.

Anthony Laquan Goss, 29, was taken into custody Friday. He was charged with kidnapping, rape, and felony murder. Officers said Goss ambushed 21-year-old Te’a Denise Liger and two other victims at the Vesta Adams Park Apartments on Delowe Drive around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Liger was killed by a gunshot to the head and the other victims, whose names are not being released, were injured, police said.

Two other victims, a male and a female, were also transported to the hospital for treatment. Police told FOX 5 one of the victims was pistol-whipped.

According to police, two of the victims are roommates. The third victim was staying with them at the time of the attack. All three victims are in their 20s.

Police are working to determine a motive for the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

