- Atlanta police are searching for two men wanted in a possible home invasion that turned deadly.

UPDATED: Man arrested in deadly home invasion

Officers say the suspects ambushed their victims at the Vesta Adams Park Apartments on Delowe Drive Wednesday morning, killed one woman, and left two others injured.

Neighbors at the apartment building say they are stunned.

"He must've killed her in the house because I didn't hear nothing," a resident told FOX 5's Deidre Dukes. "The guy next door says he didn't hear nothing."

The men who police say shot the woman in her 20's and roughed up two of her acquaintances are still on the run.

"Two armed individuals may have forced everybody inside the apartment or possibly home invaded the victims where the shooting took place," APD Lt. Andrea Webster said.

Shortly after 6 a.m., officers responding to a call that a person had been shot at the complex on Delowe Drive and found the wounded woman shot in the head.

Medics rushed her to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Two other victims, a male and a female, were also transported to the hospital for treatment. Police told FOX 5 one of the victims was pistol-whipped.

"The preliminary statements that we are getting from the surviving victims is that they were attacked by two unknown males," Webster said. "We're still canvassing the area of the apartment complex, we are still processing evidence and working to determine the circumstances around the shooting."

According to police, two of the victims are roommates. The third victim was staying with them at the time of the attack. All three victims are in their 20s.

"At least one of the victims was pistol-whipped and there were some other injuries as well. So as soon as they are clear of the hospital we will be interviewing them to get more," Webster said.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).