Police have arrested a man who officers said held a pregnant cashier at gunpoint and robbed a Dollar General in Stone Mountain earlier this week.

Darry Brown, 20, of Atlanta, was arrested Thursday. Stone Mountain Police said he robbed the store located on Main Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said he demanded money from the store manager and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one inside the store was hurt in the robbery.

Stone Mountain police said his arrest was a collaborative effort between DeKalb County and Atlanta police departments.