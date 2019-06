- A man, charged with raping a woman who was walking to a bus stop, before a judge Thursday morning.

Investigators say Anthony Bernard Thomas, Jr., 18, approached the victim near a bus stop along Flint River Road and Glenwoods Drive in Riverdale around 6:45 a.m. Thomas is accused of dragging the woman into a wooded area, then raping her.

Captain Scott Stubbs tells FOX 5 News, the victim fought her way free and ran through a neighborhood screaming for help. Officers arrested Thomas in Jonesboro within an hour of receiving the call for help.

"Upon taking him back to where the incident location happened, the witnesses identified him as the person they seen taking off running from the location," says Stubbs.

While questioning him, investigators say Thomas confessed to the crime.

During Thursday's hearing, a judge denied bond.

Thomas remains in the Clayton County Jail Thursday evening. He faces several charges including robbery, rape, and kidnapping.

Clayton County Police say this is an isolated case. It is not connected to a series of rapes currently under investigation.

