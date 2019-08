- Police have arrested a man after an hours-long SWAT standoff in northeast Atlanta early Monday morning.

It happened at the Station R apartments on Moreland Avenue.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was threatening to take his life and the life of others. Negotiators were called in as well as SWAT.

Police said after three hours of negotiations, the suspect disarmed himself and surrendered to authorities.

There were no injuries.

Charges are pending.