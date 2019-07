- Police are looking for two people who ambushed a man grabbing a late-night snack in southwest Atlanta.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators said a man was coming out of a seafood restaurant on Pryor Road when he was confronted by two gunmen.

Both gunmen started shooting and the unidentified victim managed to make it to his vehicle and sped away. The victim drove a short distance before pulling over and called the police for help.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for gunshot wounds to the hand, groin, and abdomen.

Atlanta police are searching for a motive. They do not have a good description of the two shooters at this time.