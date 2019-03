Gwinnett school officials confirm some parents have seen a disturbing and lewd photo involving a baby on their teenagers' Snapchat accounts, and have law enforcement investigating the origin and legitimacy of the image.

The image, according to school officials and adults who have seen it, depict lewd acts being done to a baby.

Gwinnett School Police and other law enforcement agencies are working to verify where the photo came from-- in the Metro or across the Internet, what individuals are involved, and if the depiction is real.

An adult sibling of a Norcross High student tells FOX 5, she saw the image on the student's phone, called Gwinnett County Police to her home and turned over the image to authorities.

She posted a warning to other adults on Facebook, which has since garnered around 1000 shares.

Gwinnett Schools confirm reports of students at Norcross High and Berkmar High seeing the image on Snapchat, and parents had voiced concerns to administrators.

No word on where else the image has been seen, in Gwinnett County, across the Metro or beyond.

District officials said this is a reminder to parents to monitor their children's social media accounts, talk openly about what they see, and teach them to "report it, not repost it."