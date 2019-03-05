< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Flewd-photo-with-baby-circulating-at-gwinnett-county-schools width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Lewd photo with baby circulating among Metro students 05 2019 10:17PM By FOX 5 News
Posted Mar 05 2019 10:17PM EST
Updated Mar 05 2019 10:57PM EST b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393199797" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - <div>Gwinnett school officials confirm some parents have seen a disturbing and lewd photo involving a baby on their teenagers' Snapchat accounts, and have law enforcement investigating the origin and legitimacy of the image.</div> <div> </div> <div>The image, according to school officials and adults who have seen it, depict lewd acts being done to a baby.</div> <div> </div> <div>Gwinnett School Police and other law enforcement agencies are working to verify where the photo came from-- in the Metro or across the Internet, what individuals are involved, and if the depiction is real.</div> <div> </div> <div>An adult sibling of a Norcross High student tells FOX 5, she saw the image on the student's phone, called Gwinnett County Police to her home and turned over the image to authorities.</div> <div> </div> <div>She posted a warning to other adults on Facebook, which has since garnered around 1000 shares.</div> <div> </div> <div>Gwinnett Schools confirm reports of students at Norcross High and Berkmar High seeing the image on Snapchat, and parents had voiced concerns to administrators.</div> <div> </div> <div>No word on where else the image has been seen, in Gwinnett County, across the Metro or beyond.</div> <div> </div> <div>District officials said this is a reminder to parents to monitor their children's social media accounts, talk openly about what they see, and teach them to "report it, not repost it."</div> <div> </div> <p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>