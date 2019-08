- Police say they have arrested one juvenile and are looking for another suspect in a shooting of a teenager during a robbery in Clayton County.

The shooting happened Thursday in the 8700 block of Thomas Road in Jonesboro. Clayton County Police said officers responded to a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a teenager with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

On Monday, officials say they have identified and charged one unidentified juvenile in the shooting.

Police say they also are looking for another suspect.

Officials have not yet released the names of either suspect or the victim.