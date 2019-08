- Police are trying to determine who shot a man during a robbery in Clayton County Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 8700 block of Thomas Road in Jonesboro. Clayton County Police said officers responded to a report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital.

Investigators said they were trying to find any leads on a possible suspect.

The name of the victim and his condition were not immediately available Thursday evening.