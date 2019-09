- Notorious, world-renowned jewel thief Doris Payne, 88, has released a memoir documenting her life of crime.

The book, "Diamond Doris: The True Story of the World's Most Notorious Jewel Thief," is billed as an autobiographical account of her infamous career in theft which spans nearly six decades.

Payne has been arrested more than 20 times and has been accused of stealing close to $2 million in jewelry. The West Virginia native, who now resides in the Atlanta area, says she has given up her

criminal ways. And she plans to use proceeds from book sales toward building a home for foster children.

Payne sat down with FOX 5 Thursday to talk about her book and her life.

