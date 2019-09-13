< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. The cost of recovering a towed vehicle recovering a towed vehicle"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428649895.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var Sep 13 2019 08:59AM EDT
Sep 13 2019 08:52AM EDT
Sep 13 2019 01:45PM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428649895_428651512_159474";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428651512","video":"604694","title":"Knowing%20the%20rules%20of%20towing","caption":"You%20don%27t%20want%20to%20leave%20a%20restaurant%2C%20find%20your%20car%20towed%20then%20wonder%2C%20%27What%20do%20I%20do%20now%3F%27","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FKnowing_the_rules_of_towing_0_7655942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FKnowing_the_rules_of_towing_604694_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662987163%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DEmXYtrDxPbzpJDGnvHkHRje2Igs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Fthe-cost-of-recovering-a-towed-vehicle"}},"createDate":"Sep 13 2019 08:52AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428649895_428651512_159474",video:"604694",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Knowing_the_rules_of_towing_0_7655942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"You%2520don%2527t%2520want%2520to%2520leave%2520a%2520restaurant%252C%2520find%2520your%2520car%2520towed%2520then%2520wonder%252C%2520%2527What%2520do%2520I%2520do%2520now%253F%2527",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/13/Knowing_the_rules_of_towing_604694_1800.mp4?Expires=1662987163&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=EmXYtrDxPbzpJDGnvHkHRje2Igs",eventLabel:"Knowing%20the%20rules%20of%20towing-428651512",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Fthe-cost-of-recovering-a-towed-vehicle"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Sep 13 2019 08:59AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 13 2019 08:52AM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 01:45PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428649895-428651979"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Parking in a no parking zone can be a very pricey mistake." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Parking in a no parking zone can be a very pricey mistake.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428649895-428651979" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Parking in a no parking zone can be a very pricey mistake." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Parking in a no parking zone can be a very pricey mistake.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428649895" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines428649895' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/some-college-students-think-credit-cards-are-free-money"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/credit%20cards_1567600831301.PNG_7637241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>College freshman: just say 'no' to credit cards</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/georgia-ag-carr-involved-in-fight-against-illegal-robocalls"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Robocalls_1566572192395_7611971_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Promising move against illegal robocallers</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/how-to-grab-freebies-for-fall-break"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/Every%20Kid%20in%20the%20Park_1566994661834.JPG_7621665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Got a 4th grader? ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - From time to time we've all had the bad luck to have been towed. But usually, if you call the tow truck, you have control over the process. It's when we are towed without our consent that charges for towing then storage can get high.

This category of towing is called "non-consensual towing." This happens in a few cases, say, you've been pulled over, perhaps you've been ticketed or arrested, and your vehicle gets towed.</p><p>Or, you park on private property and walk across the street and shop, come back and find, oops, wasn't supposed to park there and your car has been towed. Either way, you have to find it and then pay the price to get it back.</p><p>So even in the case of non-consensual towing you will owe the towing bill and the tab for storing your vehicle until you track it down. It can get really expensive. And sometimes there are some unscrupulous places that will take advantage of your misfortune. Not every place but some.</p><p>Call for Action, our volunteer group, sent us this information from <a href="https://personalfinance.costhelper.com/towed-vehicle.html">Cost Helper </a>who writes that towing and storage by a public agency can range from $100 to $1000. Recovering a vehicle that was towed from private property can get up to $2,000. So you want to know what you're doing to avoid this. Fees depend on size of vehicle, length of storage time and accompanying fines.</p><p><a href="http://https://www.gamccd.net/Documents/NCTTariff.11.10.17.pdf">Georgia Guideline to Towing and Storage Fees</a></p><p>So what do you need to know to keep costs down? First, if you're parking, seriously, check signs on the lot to make sure you are OK to park there. And, no, you can't just run across the street and assume it's OK to park in a different retailer's lot. Second, if you're in a collision, call your insurance company for a towing referral. Third, if that's not an option and you call a company on your own, ask on the phone how much it'll cost you. If you are roadside waiting for tow, make sure the one that arrives is in fact the one that you called.</p><p>Now last section here. If your car is missing and it's been towed, call the police from that area. More I-Team Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Former_DeKalb_medic_beats_paralysis_and__0_7655014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Former_DeKalb_medic_beats_paralysis_and__0_7655014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Former_DeKalb_medic_beats_paralysis_and__0_7655014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Former_DeKalb_medic_beats_paralysis_and__0_7655014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Former_DeKalb_medic_beats_paralysis_and__0_7655014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Once paralyzed, former DeKalb paramedic conquers Stone Mountain on 9/11/19" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Once paralyzed, former DeKalb paramedic conquers Stone Mountain on 9/11/19</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Travis</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 02:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former DeKalb County paramedic had one goal on September 11, 2019: climb Stone Mountain.</p><p>That would be a tough assignment for many. But consider just five years ago, Willie Myers became a paraplegic.</p><p>A FOX 5 I-Team investigation into Myers' situation caught the attention of the Shadow Warriors Project, a foundation created by a group of former military civilian contractors. They agreed to fund Willie's rehab.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/-why-are-we-having-to-fight-this-so-hard-crash-victims-worry-ex-trooper-will-never-face-justice" title="'Why are we having to fight this so hard?' Crash victims worry ex-trooper will never face justice" data-articleId="428191812" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Crash_victims_worry_ex_trooper_won_t_fac_0_7649942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Crash_victims_worry_ex_trooper_won_t_fac_0_7649942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Crash_victims_worry_ex_trooper_won_t_fac_0_7649942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Crash_victims_worry_ex_trooper_won_t_fac_0_7649942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Crash_victims_worry_ex_trooper_won_t_fac_0_7649942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crash victims worry ex-trooper won't face justice" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Why are we having to fight this so hard?' Crash victims worry ex-trooper will never face justice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Travis</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 01:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Frustrated family members want a new judge and a new prosecutor in hopes of finally putting a four-year-old tragedy in Carroll County behind them.</p><p>Driving 90 miles per hour on the night of September 26, 2015, Georgia State Trooper AJ Scott slammed into a car full of teenagers making a left turn in front of him. The girls in the backseat were not wearing seatbelts. Kylie Lindsey and her best friend Bella Chinchilla died. The boys in the front seat, driver Dillon Wall and his buddy Ben Finken, would survive, each though with scars from the accident that are both obvious and haunting.</p><p>"Just think about the girls," confided Wall. "Dream about them. Think about them all the time."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/federal-authorities-file-charge-against-former-city-of-atlanta-official" title="Former city of Atlanta official pleads guilty to federal charges" data-articleId="427325076" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Former_city_of_Atlanta_official_pleads_g_0_7638593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Former_city_of_Atlanta_official_pleads_g_0_7638593_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Former_city_of_Atlanta_official_pleads_g_0_7638593_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Former_city_of_Atlanta_official_pleads_g_0_7638593_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Former_city_of_Atlanta_official_pleads_g_0_7638593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former city of Atlanta official pleads guilty to federal charges" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former city of Atlanta official pleads guilty to federal charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 01:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 07:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former top-ranking official at Atlanta City Hall pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of wire fraud and tax evasion.</p><p>The plea of Larry Scott is the latest development in the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption at Atlanta City Hall.</p><p>Earlier in the day, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced they had filed charges against Scott who resigned his position last week as Director of the City's Office of Contract Compliance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/atlanta-falcons-rise-up-for-kickoff-rally-the-dirty-bird-returns" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/GDA_FalconsFriday_091319_1568393337910_7656378_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/GDA_FalconsFriday_091319_1568393337910_7656378_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/GDA_FalconsFriday_091319_1568393337910_7656378_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/GDA_FalconsFriday_091319_1568393337910_7656378_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/GDA_FalconsFriday_091319_1568393337910_7656378_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Atlanta Falcons Rise Up for kickoff rally, the Dirty Bird returns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-september-13-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 13, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/eddie-money-two-tickets-to-paradise-singer-dies-at-70" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/Eddie%20getty_1568385478399.jpg_7656206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/Eddie%20getty_1568385478399.jpg_7656206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/Eddie%20getty_1568385478399.jpg_7656206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/Eddie%20getty_1568385478399.jpg_7656206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/Eddie%20getty_1568385478399.jpg_7656206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eddie&#x20;Money&#x20;performs&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;REO&#x20;Speedwagon&#x20;benefit&#x20;concert&#x20;at&#x20;Fred&#x20;Kavli&#x20;Theatre&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Thousand&#x20;Oaks&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jeff&#x20;Golden&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/friday-the-13th-proves-lucky-for-local-monster-jam-fans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Friday the 13th proves lucky for local Monster Jam fans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/the-cost-of-recovering-a-towed-vehicle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/No%20Parking%20Sign_1568380034840.jpg_7656048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Parking&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;no&#x20;parking&#x20;zone&#x20;can&#x20;be&#x20;a&#x20;very&#x20;pricey&#x20;mistake&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The cost 