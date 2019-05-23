< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Emory one-of-a-kind stem cell study underway Emory one-of-a-kind stem cell study underway class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408414298.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408414298");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408414298_408518247_197922"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408414298_408518247_197922";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408518247","video":"566992","title":"Emory%20one-of-a-kind%20stem%20cell%20study%20underway","caption":"Emory%20one-of-a-kind%20stem%20cell%20study%20underway","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F23%2FEmory_one_of_a_kind_stem_cell_study_unde_0_7304534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F23%2FEmory_one_of_a_kind_stem_cell_study_underway_566992_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653193567%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DiB_FQ7yAT58Y_PRrCFHcYa0-dRs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Femory-one-of-a-kind-stem-cell-study-underway"}},"createDate":"May 23 2019 12:26AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408414298_408518247_197922",video:"566992",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Emory_one_of_a_kind_stem_cell_study_unde_0_7304534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Emory%2520one-of-a-kind%2520stem%2520cell%2520study%2520underway",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/23/Emory_one_of_a_kind_stem_cell_study_underway_566992_1800.mp4?Expires=1653193567&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=iB_FQ7yAT58Y_PRrCFHcYa0-dRs",eventLabel:"Emory%20one-of-a-kind%20stem%20cell%20study%20underway-408518247",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Femory-one-of-a-kind-stem-cell-study-underway"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Dale Russell, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted May 22 2019 03:26PM EDT
Video Posted May 23 2019 12:26AM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 12:26AM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408414298-408518232"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Emory_one_of_a_kind_stem_cell_study_unde_0_7304534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Emory_one_of_a_kind_stem_cell_study_unde_0_7304534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Emory_one_of_a_kind_stem_cell_study_unde_0_7304534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Emory_one_of_a_kind_stem_cell_study_unde_0_7304534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Emory_one_of_a_kind_stem_cell_study_unde_0_7304534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408414298-408518232" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Emory_one_of_a_kind_stem_cell_study_unde_0_7304534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Emory_one_of_a_kind_stem_cell_study_unde_0_7304534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Emory_one_of_a_kind_stem_cell_study_unde_0_7304534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Emory_one_of_a_kind_stem_cell_study_unde_0_7304534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Emory_one_of_a_kind_stem_cell_study_unde_0_7304534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408414298" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines408414298' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/lawsuits-claim-no-live-stem-cells-in-umbilical-cord-blood-stem-cell-products"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/26/Lawsuits_claim_no_live_stem_cells_in_umb_0_6828403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>CDC warns many treatments not FDA approved</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/medical-clinic-promises-live-stem-cells-in-treatment-but-other-doctors-say-it-isn-t-true"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/19/DocSnip_1542670828259_6418812_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>FOX 5 I-Team goes undercover in seminar</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/woman-claims-in-lawsuit-that-stem-cell-therapy-caused-her-blindness"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/21/DorisTylerPicture_1542833808194_6427647_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Stem cell eye therapy controversy</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - For months, the FOX 5 I-Team has raised questions about some over the counter stem cell products marketed as medical magic and sold at high prices to sick patients.</p> <p>Now, major changes are underway in an industry that has cropped up across the country.</p> <p>Emory Medical School is launching a one of a kind stem cell study that could help guide patients in the future to the best stem cell option. And, the State Attorney General has opened its first-ever investigation into one local stem cell medical clinic.</p> <p>With all the questions surrounding the promising and at times the troubling world of stem cell therapy, Emory Orthopedics & Spine Center hopes to find some answers.</p> <p>Emory sports medicine physician, Dr. Ken Mautner says Emory and other orthopedic departments, plan a one of a kind two-year study of 500 patients, researching three different stem cell therapies to treat osteoarthritis in the knees.</p> <p>“This is probably the largest stem cell study ever been done,” says Dr. Mautner.</p> <p>The approved Emory study comes at a critical time in the stem cell industry. There has been an explosion of stem cell clinics across the country with doctors and chiropractors marketing cryogenically frozen fluids from a donor mother's umbilical cord that are supposed to contain live stem cells. They inject the fluid into a patient's, back, knees, joints - promising to rejuvenate cells and eliminate pain.</p> <p>But there is one major problem: CDC Doctor Krista Powell says those umbilical cord blood products are not approved for these types of injections. </p> <p>“What we're talking about are products that are illegally marketed so products that are not, they don't have FDA approval. They are unapproved and unproven,” says Dr. Powell.</p> <p>In Texas, three patients filed a lawsuit against a manufacturer, distributor, clinic and two doctors claiming they got a contaminated stem cell product that not only made them violently ill but it "contained no living cells" and therefore no "stem cells.” The defendants deny any wrongdoing.</p> <p>“I think it's selling them something with a bunch of smoke and mirrors,” said attorney Hartley Hampton.</p> <p>Closer to home, the I-Team attended a free seminar where Superior Healthcare Group vowed their live stem cell injections can help reverse osteoarthritis, some heart and lung disease, sometimes even Parkinson's and cancer.</p> <p>After attending a similar Superior Healthcare Group Seminar, Cheryl Armstrong signed up for multiple treatments for back, knee, and hip pain.</p> <p>“I think they're relying on the hoopla they do at the seminars. They get people who are desperately hurting and in pain. And, they're looking for hope to fix it,” said Armstrong.</p> <p>She signed a "Human Amniotic Fluid" consent form to allow the clinic "to perform stem cell injections."</p> <p>After the first injections, she complained to the FDA that she suffered from "massive burning and tingling in my hands" and canceled her next scheduled treatment.</p> <p>In a letter to Superior Healthcare, Chery's attorney demanded her money back calling the clinic's amniotic "purported 'stem cell' injection program is a total sham."</p> <p>“They're taking advantage of people that they're hurting people and they're lining their pockets full of money,” said Armstrong.</p> <p>Superior Healthcare wrote back stating Cheryl received injections of "amniotic cellular tissue" and "platelet-rich plasma" and was scheduled later to get a stem cell treatment using her own bone marrow.</p> <p>The clinic doctor wrote that he was "sorry to hear that she is still in pain" however "not receiving the second phase of therapy certainly can affect outcomes." They refunded her money. </p> <p>Cheryl Armstrong also filed a complaint against Superior Healthcare with the Attorney General's office. We asked for a copy of the complaint. The AG said, by law, they could not release the complaint, writing, "our investigation of this entity is currently pending."</p> <p>Emory University Medical ethicist Dr. Paul Root Wolpe fears regulators like a state attorney general or the Food and Drug Administration cannot keep up with an exploding industry that makes so much money selling hope to so many people.</p> <p>“People have been harmed, significantly harmed by bogus stem cell treatments,” says Root Wolpe.</p> <p>He wants federal regulators to do more to protect patients from what the FDA has already called bad actors in the stem cell industry.</p> <p>“It’s very disturbing when any profession plays on its public trust to mislead people. I think it is the worst kind of betrayal,” says Root Wolpe.</p> <p>Now, Emory hopes to discover whether stem cell treatments work on osteoarthritis. Which treatment works best? </p> <p>They plan to compare umbilical cord stem cell treatments, with stem cells taken from a patient's own body - either bone marrow or fat tissue. The answer, at least for arthritis in the knees, perhaps one study away.</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>“We're trying to do the right thing. More I-Team Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone_Law_0_7304185_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone_Law_0_7304185_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone_Law_0_7304185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone_Law_0_7304185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Drone Law" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>At least 300 drones spotted over Georgia prisons last year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Travis</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 12:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's now a crime to use a drone to deliver contraband to any state or local detention center in Georgia.</p><p>Many people might be surprised to hear it wasn't a crime before. Welcome to the world of trying to keep up with 21st-century criminals.</p><p>It's always been a crime to smuggle cell phones or drugs into a Georgia prison or county jail. But lawmakers made it an additional felony if you use a drone. As we've learned before, the skies are filled with potential suspects.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/save-for-college-through-the-529-plan" title="Save for college through the 529 Plan" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Save_money_and_get_a_deduction_0_7301822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Save_money_and_get_a_deduction_0_7301822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Save_money_and_get_a_deduction_0_7301822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Save_money_and_get_a_deduction_0_7301822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Save_money_and_get_a_deduction_0_7301822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The state's 529 Plan is a win-win for students and parents." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Save for college through the 529 Plan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Starting this fall, college costs are going up not just in Georgia but nationwide. So, it's important to start saving as soon as you can. </p><p>Saving for college is now two-fold. Parents are going to help pay their child's way through school, and they can get a tax deduction. Start as soon as you can with the state's Path2College option.</p><p>If you're married, Georgia allows a tax deduction on the first $4,000 you put into savings per child, per year. The defintion of what school means is broad: vocational, four-year public or private, graduate school, medical and law schools. All of it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/georgia-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-suspends-himself-from-office" title="Governor suspends Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Becks suspends himself" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Governor suspends Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 02:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 06:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck announced Thursday that he is voluntarily suspending himself from office after his indictment on fraud charges.</p><p>In a letter sent to Gov. Featured Videos HOT CAR RESCUE 10P _00.00.49.02_1558584025643.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Henry County deputies rescue child from hot car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/neighbors-meet-with-police-over-creeper-concerns-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/10P%20TZ3%20A%20EAST%20POINT%20CREEPER%20MEETING_00.00.16.10_1558582551734.png_7304290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="10P TZ3 A EAST POINT CREEPER MEETING_00.00.16.10_1558582551734.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Neighbors meet with police over 'creeper concerns'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/V%20JOHNS%20CREEK%20MAIL%20ROOM%20BREAK-IN_00.00.00.00_1558585147741.png_7304370_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/V%20JOHNS%20CREEK%20MAIL%20ROOM%20BREAK-IN_00.00.00.00_1558585147741.png_7304370_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/V%20JOHNS%20CREEK%20MAIL%20ROOM%20BREAK-IN_00.00.00.00_1558585147741.png_7304370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/V%20JOHNS%20CREEK%20MAIL%20ROOM%20BREAK-IN_00.00.00.00_1558585147741.png_7304370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Search for suspects accused of burglarizing apartment mail room</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/atlanta-united-s-schedule-settles-down-a-bit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/V%20UNITED%20BUSY%20STRETCH%20ENDING_WAGA8239_146.mxf_00.00.44.08_1558584784807.png_7304749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/V%20UNITED%20BUSY%20STRETCH%20ENDING_WAGA8239_146.mxf_00.00.44.08_1558584784807.png_7304749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/V%20UNITED%20BUSY%20STRETCH%20ENDING_WAGA8239_146.mxf_00.00.44.08_1558584784807.png_7304749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/V%20UNITED%20BUSY%20STRETCH%20ENDING_WAGA8239_146.mxf_00.00.44.08_1558584784807.png_7304749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/V%20UNITED%20BUSY%20STRETCH%20ENDING_WAGA8239_146.mxf_00.00.44.08_1558584784807.png_7304749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta United's schedule settles down a bit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/henry-county-deputies-rescue-child-from-hot-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/V%20HENRY%20CO.%20HOT%20CAR%20RESCUE%2010P%20_00.00.49.02_1558584025643.png_7304649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/V%20HENRY%20CO.%20HOT%20CAR%20RESCUE%2010P%20_00.00.49.02_1558584025643.png_7304649_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/V%20HENRY%20CO.%20HOT%20CAR%20RESCUE%2010P%20_00.00.49.02_1558584025643.png_7304649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/V%20HENRY%20CO.%20HOT%20CAR%20RESCUE%2010P%20_00.00.49.02_1558584025643.png_7304649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/V%20HENRY%20CO.%20HOT%20CAR%20RESCUE%2010P%20_00.00.49.02_1558584025643.png_7304649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Henry County deputies rescue child from hot car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/neighbors-meet-with-police-over-creeper-concerns-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/10P%20TZ3%20A%20EAST%20POINT%20CREEPER%20MEETING_00.00.16.10_1558582551734.png_7304290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/10P%20TZ3%20A%20EAST%20POINT%20CREEPER%20MEETING_00.00.16.10_1558582551734.png_7304290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/10P%20TZ3%20A%20EAST%20POINT%20CREEPER%20MEETING_00.00.16.10_1558582551734.png_7304290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/10P%20TZ3%20A%20EAST%20POINT%20CREEPER%20MEETING_00.00.16.10_1558582551734.png_7304290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/10P%20TZ3%20A%20EAST%20POINT%20CREEPER%20MEETING_00.00.16.10_1558582551734.png_7304290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Neighbors meet with police over 'creeper concerns'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-man-reunited-with-the-people-who-saved-his-life-including-fox-5-s-ken-rodriguez" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20SAVING%20HEROES%20HONORED%2010P%20_WAGA823b_146.mxf_00.00.30.24_1558583302366.png_7304625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20SAVING%20HEROES%20HONORED%2010P%20_WAGA823b_146.mxf_00.00.30.24_1558583302366.png_7304625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20SAVING%20HEROES%20HONORED%2010P%20_WAGA823b_146.mxf_00.00.30.24_1558583302366.png_7304625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20SAVING%20HEROES%20HONORED%2010P%20_WAGA823b_146.mxf_00.00.30.24_1558583302366.png_7304625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20SAVING%20HEROES%20HONORED%2010P%20_WAGA823b_146.mxf_00.00.30.24_1558583302366.png_7304625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta man reunited with the people who saved his life, including FOX 5's Ken Rodriguez</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Atlanta App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-atlanta/id378084979?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.com.droid.foxwaga&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Storm Team App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-storm-team-weather/id542487199?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.waga.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public FIle</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- 