" style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411336018" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411336018" data-article-version="1.0">Clothing rental options to fit all ages, styles and shapes</h1> </header> class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/clothing-rental-options-to-fit-all-ages-styles-and-shapes" data-title="Clothing rental options to fit all ages, styles and shapes" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/clothing-rental-options-to-fit-all-ages-styles-and-shapes" addthis:title="Clothing rental options to fit all ages, styles and shapes"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411336018.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411336018");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411336018_411333961_122043"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411336018_411333961_122043";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411333961","video":"572194","title":"Clothing%20rental%20can%20be%20a%20money%20saver","caption":"It%27s%20not%20just%20for%20one-time%20party%20dresses%2C%20but%20everyday%20office%20wear.%20And%20for%20kids%2C%20too.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FClothing_rental_can_be_a_money_saver_0_7363115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FClothing_rental_can_be_a_money_saver_572194_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654517145%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DZDLkqP4RsVGKmH-992lPKOL_ba0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Fclothing-rental-options-to-fit-all-ages-styles-and-shapes"}},"createDate":"Jun 07 2019 08:05AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411336018_411333961_122043",video:"572194",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Clothing_rental_can_be_a_money_saver_0_7363115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"It%2527s%2520not%2520just%2520for%2520one-time%2520party%2520dresses%252C%2520but%2520everyday%2520office%2520wear.%2520And%2520for%2520kids%252C%2520too.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/07/Clothing_rental_can_be_a_money_saver_572194_1800.mp4?Expires=1654517145&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ZDLkqP4RsVGKmH-992lPKOL_ba0",eventLabel:"Clothing%20rental%20can%20be%20a%20money%20saver-411333961",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Fclothing-rental-options-to-fit-all-ages-styles-and-shapes"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:dana.fowle@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/clothing-rental-options-to-fit-all-ages-styles-and-shapes">Dana Fowle</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/clothing-rental-options-to-fit-all-ages-styles-and-shapes">FOX 5 I-Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411336018"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:05AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411336018-411334359"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Clothing%20Rental_1559909216130.JPG_7362869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Clothing%20Rental_1559909216130.JPG_7362869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Clothing%20Rental_1559909216130.JPG_7362869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Clothing%20Rental_1559909216130.JPG_7362869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Clothing%20Rental_1559909216130.JPG_7362869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Urban Outfitters chain is the latest to get in on the clothing rental market." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The Urban Outfitters chain is the latest to get in on the clothing rental market.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411336018-411334359" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Clothing%20Rental_1559909216130.JPG_7362869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Clothing%20Rental_1559909216130.JPG_7362869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Clothing%20Rental_1559909216130.JPG_7362869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Clothing%20Rental_1559909216130.JPG_7362869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Clothing%20Rental_1559909216130.JPG_7362869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Urban Outfitters chain is the latest to get in on the clothing rental market." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The Urban Outfitters chain is the latest to get in on the clothing rental market.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411336018" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines411336018' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/red-flags-for-a-bad-mover"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/13/V%20ITEAM%20NATIONAL%20MOVING%20MONTH%207A_00.00.20.14_1557750488517.png_7251490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>How to make your big move a smooth one</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/being-upfront-about-spending-is-better-for-marriages"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/06/Emergency%20Fund_1557168006949.PNG_7225216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>The problems with financial infidelity</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/avoiding-surprises-in-your-medical-bills"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Medical%20Debt_1559321857882.JPG_7336585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Managing surprise medical costs</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA, Ga.</strong> - Renting clothes to wear can be a great idea. Got a fancy party? Don't buy an expensive dress for one night. Rent a discounted dress. And it's environmentally-friendly, too, if that matters to you.</p> <p>And the options now feel unlimited. There are rentals for fancy party clothes, some for kids, and now this one which will pique the interest of many young people.</p> <p><a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/">"Urban Outfitters,"</a> the clothing and apartment furnishings chain, along with its sister stores <a href="http://www.freepeople.com">"Free People"</a> and the boho shop <a href="http://www.anthropologie.com">"Anthropologie" </a>have a rent-to-wear site coming out this summer. It's called <a href="http://www.nuuly.com">Nuuly.</a> And here's the plan. For $88 a month you can rent six items monthly. When you're done you ship them back in the resuable bag at no cost to you. And you can buy an item from your group if you fall in love with it. They wash it. So...no laundry! And Nuuly will offer what they call "rare vintage" pieces as well.</p> <p><a href="http://www.renttherunway.com">"Rent the Runway" </a>was one of the first big clothing rental sites. But it was traditionally for more expensive items. You know, evening gowns, that sort of stuff. Well, now there are so many out there on the market. Let's take a brief look at a few of them.</p> <p>Starting again with "Rent the Runway." It's $159 a month with four pieces in the rotation. Full figured? Check out <a href="https://closet.gwynniebee.com/">Gwynnie Bee. </a>It offers $69 a month for two items. First trial month is free. <a href="https://www.nyandcompany.com/nyccloset/">New York & Company Closet</a> is $50 for three styles at a time. And then there is one called <a href="https://www.raineyscloset.com/">Rainey's Closet </a>which offers fancy dresses for little girls starting at $30, as well as maternity clothing for women.</p> <p>Kids offering strike you as odd? Well consider this. Let's say your daughter has a school event and needs something nice. Or your young son needs a suit. A suit for a one-time event can be extravagent. I know my daughter is a tomboy, hates dresses and fancy shoes. below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story411336018 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-411336018",i="relatedHeadlines-411336018",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9287_" > <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"I-Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405011" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More I-Team Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Investigative report clears Coweta County School Board of bid-rigging allegations" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Investigative report clears Coweta County School Board of bid-rigging allegations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An outside investigation prepared for the Coweta County School board found no wrongdoing by the board or school system employees during a multi-million dollar bid process to install three new synthetic turf fields in local schools.</p><p>The yearlong outside investigation by attorneys Bob Wilson and Keri Ware was highly critical of one school board member, Linda Menk, who questioned the bid process.</p><p>But, the FOX 5 I-Team found the report contains a mistake that leads Menk to call the findings “flawed.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/naked-pics-of-massage-clients-lead-to-criminal-charges" title="Naked pics of massage clients lead to criminal charges" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Massage photos" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Naked pics of massage clients lead to criminal charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Travis</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former licensed massage therapist faces some disturbing allegations: clients say he secretly shot pictures and video of their naked bodies.</p><p>Jonathan Bautista has already pled guilty in one case and was sentenced to four years in a work-release program. He's allowed to leave the Gwinnett County Diversion Center each day to go to work.</p><p>But it's the work he says he wants to do -- and the company he's set up since his arrest -- that has a former client truly concerned.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/avoiding-surprises-in-your-medical-bills" title="Avoiding surprises in your medical bills" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Unexpected_medical_costs_create_debt_0_7336428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Unexpected_medical_costs_create_debt_0_7336428_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Unexpected_medical_costs_create_debt_0_7336428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Unexpected_medical_costs_create_debt_0_7336428_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Unexpected_medical_costs_create_debt_0_7336428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="We have a guide for managing the unexpected big bill." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Avoiding surprises in your medical bills</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sometimes expenses come up that we just don't expect. Medical bills, in particular. But that can be compounded by the surprise cost of this unexpected bill. </p><p>According to the government, about half of overdue debt on credit reports is because of unpaid medical bills. In fact, the high cost of medicine is so profound, the Fox 5 I-Team traveled recently to Mexico to show you how thousands of Americans are crossing the border to get state-of-the-art care, in some cases, at a much lower and more manageable price.</p><p>But, that's not the right fit for everyone, so we make it to ERs and go under the knife here in the States. 