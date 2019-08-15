< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. August 15, 2019

Bad arrest. Charges dropped. So why does the arrest still show up on an employer background check? Bad arrest. Charges dropped. So why does the arrest still show up on an employer background check? So why does the arrest still show up on an employer background check?" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/bad-arrest-charges-dropped-so-why-does-the-arrest-still-show-up-on-an-employer-background-check-" addthis:title="Bad arrest. Charges dropped. So why does the arrest still show up on an employer background check?"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423967621.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423967621");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423967621-423967648"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/AJwillen0772_00102321_1565892413356_7594949_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/AJwillen0772_00102321_1565892413356_7594949_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/AJwillen0772_00102321_1565892413356_7594949_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/AJwillen0772_00102321_1565892413356_7594949_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/AJwillen0772_00102321_1565892413356_7594949_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clarice Doku was wrongly charged with drug trafficking after a roadside test wrongly determined folic acid vitamins in her car were ecstasy tablets. The charges were dropped, but the arrest still appears on a civilian background check." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Clarice Doku was wrongly charged with drug trafficking after a roadside test wrongly determined folic acid vitamins in her car were ecstasy tablets. The charges were dropped, but the arrest still appears on a civilian background check.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423967621-423967648" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/AJwillen0772_00102321_1565892413356_7594949_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/AJwillen0772_00102321_1565892413356_7594949_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/AJwillen0772_00102321_1565892413356_7594949_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/AJwillen0772_00102321_1565892413356_7594949_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/AJwillen0772_00102321_1565892413356_7594949_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clarice Doku was wrongly charged with drug trafficking after a roadside test wrongly determined folic acid vitamins in her car were ecstasy tablets. The charges were dropped, but the arrest still appears on a civilian background check." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Clarice Doku was wrongly charged with drug trafficking after a roadside test wrongly determined folic acid vitamins in her car were ecstasy tablets. By Randy Travis, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Aug 15 2019 02:06PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 09:41PM EDT

DORAVILLE, Ga. - You're arrested for a crime you did not commit. The charges are soon dropped.</p> <p>You'd think that arrest would automatically disappear from any future background checks, like for jobs or housing. After all, it's only fair. You've done nothing wrong.</p> <p>Yet one couple has realized that the system innocent Georgians face is anything but fair.</p> <p>“For it to still be on our records, when I think about it I get upset," admitted Simon Cofie.<br /> <br /> It’s the second summer the FOX 5 I-Team has visited the Doraville home of Simon Cofie and Clarice Doku. The first time was to talk about their arrest for being something they could not imagine: drug traffickers.<br /> <br /> Last year we aired a series of stories about people wrongly arrested on drug charges because a roadside test kit produced a false positive reading. Doraville police had pulled over Simon and Clarice on their way home from a dinner date. Simon had recently bought a plastic license plate cover from an auto supply store as part of his effort to keep his new car clean. The immigrant from Ghana didn't know that putting a clear cover over a license plate was against Georgia law because it can interfere with automatic license plate readers.</p> <p>Doraville police pulled him for that and then began searching their car because the officer thought he smelled marijuana. He didn't find any pot, but he did discover a baggie of unmarked tablets in their glove compartment. A roadside field test convinced officers the tablets were actually ecstasy, a psychedelic drug. Clarice tried to tell them it was folic acid, a common vitamin taken to prevent birth defects. The couple had tried unsuccessfully to get pregnant.<br /> <br /> But police believed the test over them. The couple would spend the next two weeks without bond in the DeKalb County jail. Clarice lost her job. Simon missed his swearing-in ceremony to become an American citizen.<br /> <br /> “I wanted people to know about what was going on," Simon explained. "We were wrongly or wrongfully arrested for something that we had no clue of.”<br /> <br /> He got his wish. We eventually tracked down other Georgians wrongly jailed based on the false positive readings of these field tests. Our investigation discovered in just one year, the tests got it wrong 145 times in cases all across our state.<br /> <br /> Our findings prompted law enforcement agencies here and around the world to ditch the tests or require additional evidence before making an arrest.<br /> <br /> And the investigation was honored with a Peabody Award, considered the highest prize in broadcast journalism.</p> <p>“We’re hopeful that at least something could be done," Simon continued. "And with your help and the story that you did – wonderful story – it brought some changes.”<br /> <br /> But one change has not yet happened. Last year when we ran a background check on Clarice, that felony drug trafficking arrest popped up, even though the charges had been dropped.<br /> <br /> So this summer we ran her name again. Sure enough, that felony drug trafficking charge was still there.<br /> <br /> "It’s not fair at all," argued Clarice. "Something I didn’t do and it’s still showing. It’s not fair at all.”<br /> <br /> Georgia law requires arrest records be automatically expunged from the official criminal database known as GCIC, restricted from public view if those charges are not prosecuted. The DeKalb District Attorney's office said it reported the charges dropped last summer. Interestingly, Simon’s arrest does not show up on the background check we ran on him.<br /> <br /> But it’s clearly still a problem for Clarice. She says luckily a friend vouched for her when she applied for an IT job last year.<br /> <br /> “The only thing that helped me is I’m a hard-working person and they all know me and I showed them the story that we did," she explained. "So they knew. But I still had to explain myself why is this still showing up if you say it’s dismissed?”<br /> <br /> The Georgia Justice Project has offered to help. Part of the non-profit's work is to help clear criminal records for people wrongly accused.<br /> <br /> "These folks did absolutely nothing wrong," agreed Brenda Smeeton, the Georgia Justice Project's legal director. "These were wrongful arrests and yet the burden is on them."<br /> <br /> She said instead of using GCIC data, some private background companies often pull directly from jail records or clerk's files, databases that are not covered by that automatic restriction law. You've got to make that request yourself to have the records sealed.</p> <p>"It's really hard to pull that information back from all the sources once it's out in the world," Smeeton explained.</p> <p>The Georgia Justice Project is helping Clarice with that paperwork.<br /> <br /> It's been a frustrating year indeed for this couple. And yet... Remember that folic acid the roadside test did not recognize, the vitamins Clarice was taking as part of her efforts to get pregnant?<br /> <br /> A year later, Simon and Clarice are now parents. They named their daughter Mandy Nhyira. It means Strong Blessing.<br /> <br /> “She’s strong, loving," Clarice said smiling. "She’s everything. She made me forget all the pain I go through. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"I-Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405011" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More I-Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/gbi-investigating-how-puerto-rican-drivers-license-applicants-are-treated" title="GBI investigating how Puerto Rican driver's license applicants are treated" data-articleId="423884407" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GBI investigating how Puerto Rican driver’s license applicants are treated" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>GBI investigating how Puerto Rican driver's license applicants are treated</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 06:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Department of Drivers Services Commissioner, Spencer Moore, has asked the GBI to investigate how Puerto Rican driver’s license applicants are treated.</p><p>Our I-Team was told this late last night as they prepared to report a story about one American citizen, born in Puerto Rico, who was arrested when he applied for his driver’s license.</p><p>A federal lawsuit also claims the driver services department forces applicants to pass a quiz, testing their knowledge - not of driving, but of Puerto Rico. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/former-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-facing-more-charges" title="Former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck facing more charges" data-articleId="423879242" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck facing more charges" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck facing more charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Major new developments in the case against former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck. Late Wednesday, a federal grand jury handed up a superseding indictment against Beck accusing him of five new charges.</p><p>Former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck was already facing a tough legal challenge. Now, he faces new allegations - a total of 43 counts - he will have to defend.</p><p>In May, a federal grand jury indicted then Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck on 38 counts of mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. The indictment alleges Beck set up a web of companies with friends and family to do business with an insurance company he was managing Georgia Underwriting Association or GUA.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/ftc-reports-credit-monitoring-more-valuable-than-equifax-cash" title="FTC reports credit monitoring more valuable than Equifax cash" data-articleId="423745193" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The FTC reports that taking the cash settlement is not the best idea." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FTC reports credit monitoring more valuable than Equifax cash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Because of the overwhelming interest in the $425 million Equifax settlement , we know this will interest you. The FTC says pass on the settlement and opt for something else instead.</p><p>More than 140 million people had their very private, personal identifying information leaked when Equifax left a door open. The FTC reported that for nearly three months hackers gobbled up our social security numbers, birth dates and more. And we deserve compensation, right?</p><p>Well, the Feds agreed, but also capped the settlement at $31 million. It figured some would never claim anything and it would give, the government believed, everyone asking $125 a piece. But, the response has been so overwhelming that data breach victims actually might get much less.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-center-for-workforce-innovation-in-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20CENTER%20FOR%20WORKFORCE%20INNOVATION%206P%20_00.00.47.12_1565920815215.png_7596422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V CENTER FOR WORKFORCE INNOVATION 6P _00.00.47.12_1565920815215.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Center for Workforce Innovation in Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/driver-wanted-for-drug-charges-after-violating-hands-free-law"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20DRIVER%20WANTED%20FOR%20DRUG%20CHARGES%206P_00.00.50.29_1565920383284.png_7596416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V DRIVER WANTED FOR DRUG CHARGES 6P_00.00.50.29_1565920383284.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Driver wanted for drug charges after violating hands free law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/president-trump-reportedly-asked-his-aides-if-purchasing-greenland-is-a-good-idea"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/donald%20trump_1565917427094.jpg_7596156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald Trump greets supporters during campaign MAGA (Make America Great Again) rally on August 15, 2019. (Photo by Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)" title="donald trump_1565917427094.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>President Trump reportedly asked his aides if purchasing Greenland is a good idea</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fcc-wants-to-implement-988-as-new-suicide-prevention-hotline-similar-to-911"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/GettyImages-892267984%20THUMB_1565915908789.jpg_7596310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A view of the commission's hearing room before a hearing at the Federal Communications Commission on December 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. 