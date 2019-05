- The right numbers could make someone a whole lot richer this holiday weekend.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is $393 million or about $244 million for the cash option to a single winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were 10 – 50 – 55 – 56 – 58 and the Megaball was 15. The Megaplier was 5x.

Saturday's Powerball jackpot sits at around $308 million. That’s about $192 for the cash option to a single winner.

Wednesday’s numbers were 07 – 10 – 20 – 44 – 57 and the Powerball was 03. The Powerplay was 2x.

For more information visit galottery.com.