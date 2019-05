- A Henry County teacher has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Nikia Moore, 38, is accused of stealing more than $15,000 from a competitive cheerleading squad.

Authorities say Moore was a teacher at Dutchtown High School in Hampton when she stole the money used to purchase uniforms and supplies.

Moore is charged with two felony counts of theft by taking.

And one felony count of influencing a witness.