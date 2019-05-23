< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Henry County teacher charged with stealing $15K from cheerleading squad data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/HENRY%20TEACHER%20ARREST%20_00.00.45.11_1558639259687.png_7306397_ver1.0_1558643046092.jpg_7306711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/HENRY%20TEACHER%20ARREST%20_00.00.45.11_1558639259687.png_7306397_ver1.0_1558643046092.jpg_7306711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/HENRY%20TEACHER%20ARREST%20_00.00.45.11_1558639259687.png_7306397_ver1.0_1558643046092.jpg_7306711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/HENRY%20TEACHER%20ARREST%20_00.00.45.11_1558639259687.png_7306397_ver1.0_1558643046092.jpg_7306711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408506759-408640054" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/HENRY%20TEACHER%20ARREST%20_00.00.45.11_1558639259687.png_7306397_ver1.0_1558643046092.jpg_7306711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/HENRY%20TEACHER%20ARREST%20_00.00.45.11_1558639259687.png_7306397_ver1.0_1558643046092.jpg_7306711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/HENRY%20TEACHER%20ARREST%20_00.00.45.11_1558639259687.png_7306397_ver1.0_1558643046092.jpg_7306711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, By FOX 5 News
Posted May 22 2019 11:24PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 04:24PM EDT class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408506759" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HAMPTON, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A Henry County teacher has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.</p> <p>Nikia Moore, 38, is accused of stealing more than $15,000 from a competitive cheerleading squad.</p> <p>Authorities say Moore was a teacher at Dutchtown High School in Hampton when she stole the money used to purchase uniforms and supplies.</p> <p>Moore is charged with two felony counts of theft by taking.</p> <p>And one felony count of influencing a witness.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 