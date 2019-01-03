Henry County officer to be laid to rest
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Fallen Henry County Police Officer Michael will be laid to rest on Thursday.
Smith died Friday from injuries related to a shooting that happened last month during a struggle with a suspect. He was shot in the face Dec. 6 while responding to a call about a man acting erratically at a dental office near McDonough.
The funeral was held at 2 p.m. at Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough.
Following the services, there will be a procession around the McDonough Square.
