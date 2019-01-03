Henry County officer to be laid to rest

By: FOX 5 News

Posted: Jan 03 2019 10:42AM EST

Updated: Jan 03 2019 03:27PM EST

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Fallen Henry County Police Officer Michael will be laid to rest on Thursday. 

Smith died Friday from injuries related to a shooting that happened last month during a struggle with a suspect. He was shot in the face Dec. 6 while responding to a call about a man acting erratically at a dental office near McDonough.

The funeral was held at 2 p.m. at Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough.

Following the services, there will be a procession around the McDonough Square. 

RELATED: Family, law enforcement pay respects to slain Henry County officer

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories