Henry County officer to be laid to rest

- Fallen Henry County Police Officer Michael will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Smith died Friday from injuries related to a shooting that happened last month during a struggle with a suspect. He was shot in the face Dec. 6 while responding to a call about a man acting erratically at a dental office near McDonough.

The funeral was held at 2 p.m. at Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough.

Following the services, there will be a procession around the McDonough Square.

