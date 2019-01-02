Family, law enforcement pay respects to slain Henry County officer

- Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers are preparing to say good-bye to a fallen Henry County police officer.

Officer Michael Smith died last week after being shot in the line of duty in mid-December.

Wednesday night at 6, officers from across Georgia gathered at the Cannon Cleveland Funeral home in McDonough, Georgia to pay their respects to Smith.

Smith had been shot in the face Dec. 6 while responding to a call about a man acting erratically at a dental office near McDonough.

Investigators said the night of the shooting Smith and 53-year-old Dimaggio McNelly got into a physical altercation after the officer approached McNelly. During the scuffle, investigators said one shot from Smith’s service weapon was fired, killing McNelly and striking Smith in the face.

Gov. Nathan Deal has signed an executive order lowering flags on the State Capitol and in Henry County to half-staff until sunset on Thursday as a tribute to the officer.

Officer Smith's funeral will be tomorrow afternoon at 2 at Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough.

After the funeral, there will be a procession around the McDonough Square.

Organizers ask people who plan to line to procession route to wave flags as the body passes.