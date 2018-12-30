Funeral details announced for slain Henry County officer

- The funeral arrangements for a Henry County police officer killed in the line of duty have been set.

Officer Michael Smith died early Friday morning from complications due to a gunshot wound he received in the line of duty. Smith had been shot in the face Dec. 6 while responding to a call about a man acting erratically at a dental office near McDonough.

Open visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cannon Cleveland Funeral home in McDonough, Georgia.

The funeral will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough. After the service a procession will run from the church to the cemetery.

While the graveside service will be private, officials are asking anyone who wants to show their support to line the streets or nearby square.

Investigators said the night of the shooting Smith and 53-year-old Dimaggio McNelly got into a physical altercation after the officer approached McNelly. During the scuffle, investigators said one shot from Smith’s service weapon was fired, killing McNelly and striking Smith in the face.

Smith had been earlier admitted to the Shepherd Center’s ICU for evaluation and observation. Officials were hopeful that he would soon begin therapy.

In lieu of flowers, officials are asking for donations for Smith's family.

You may drop off donations at any Southern Credit Union branch. Checks may be made out to "Officer Smith Fund" and mailed to:

The Southern Credit Union

Attn: Officer Smith Fund

P.O. Box 1509 Fayetteville, GA 30214

A GoFundMe has also been set up in support of the Smith family, if you would like to donate click here.