Community pays respects to fallen Henry County Police Officer

- Law enforcement from around the state are paying their respects of Henry County Police Officer Michael Smith, who died on Friday due to complications from being shot in the line of duty.

A line of squad cars escorted Smith's body from the headquarters of the GBI to the funeral home on Friday.

Police Escort for Fallen Officer Michael Smith from GBI HQ to Funeral Home. 🖤💙🖤 @HenryCoPolice #LODD pic.twitter.com/tiWALvIcRM — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) December 28, 2018

For members of our community family that wish to pay respects to Officer Michael Smith, his vehicle has been placed outside of Public Safety Headquarters, covered and out of the rain.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to support Officer Smith's family with donations, can do when visiting one of the approved locations below:

You may drop off donations at any Southern Credit Union branch:

The Southern Credit Union (McDonough)

2097 Hwy 20 West McDonough, GA

Henry County Police Department

Checks may be made out to "Officer Smith Fund" and mailed to:

The Southern Credit Union

Attn: Officer Smith Fund

P.O. Box 1509 Fayetteville, GA 30214

All funds will go directly to the wife and children of Officer Smith.

In early December, Officer Smith was called to a dental office near McDonough after reports of a man, identified as 53-year-old Dimaggio McNelly, was causing a disturbance in the lobby. It eventually led to an altercation, where one shot was fired from the Smith's gun, according to investigators.

The GBI said the bullet struck Smith in the face and ended up killing McNelly.

Medics rushed Smith to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Smith was later admitted to the Shepherd Center’s ICU for evaluation and observation, but a few weeks later, he died at Piedmont Hospital after complications from his gunshot wound.

A GoFundMe has also been set up in support of the Smith family, if you would like to donate click here.