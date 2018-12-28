Henry County police officer shot in the line of duty dies

- In a tragic turn of events, the Henry County Police officer injured in a shooting in the line of duty earlier this month has died, officials have told FOX 5.

Henry County Police Officer Michael Smith died at around 4:30 Friday morning at Piedmont Hospital after complications from his gunshot wound. Smith had been shot in the face Dec. 6 while responding to a call about a man acting erratically at a dental office near McDonough.

Investigators said Smith and 53-year-old Dimaggio McNelly got into a physical altercation after the officer approached McNelly. During the scuffle, investigators said one shot from Smith’s service weapon was fired, killing McNelly and striking Smith in the face.

Smith had been earlier admitted to the Shepherd Center’s ICU for evaluation and observation. Officials were hopeful that he would soon begin therapy.

Officials are now asking for you to please keep the Smith family in your prayers.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

