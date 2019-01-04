Help needed in solving Stone Mountain murder

By: FOX 5 News

Posted: Jan 04 2019 10:51PM EST

Video Posted: Jan 04 2019 08:04PM EST

Updated: Jan 04 2019 10:53PM EST

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Police need help finding the person who gunned down a teen just blocks from the Stone Mountain Police Headquarters.

Officers found 19-year-old Ajan Walker's body at the intersection of Mackin and Fourth streets on Dec. 30.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators released this picture of Walker hoping it will help them find his killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stone Mountain Police Department.

