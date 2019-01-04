Help needed in solving Stone Mountain murder
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Police need help finding the person who gunned down a teen just blocks from the Stone Mountain Police Headquarters.
Officers found 19-year-old Ajan Walker's body at the intersection of Mackin and Fourth streets on Dec. 30.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators released this picture of Walker hoping it will help them find his killer.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stone Mountain Police Department.