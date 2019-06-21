Atlanta Fire officials told FOX 5 an unknown substance spilled and two people are being checked as a precaution.
Officials aren't sure what the substance was.
One building has been evacuated and everyone inside the building is being held on scene.
Atlanta Fire HazMat team on scene at Clark Atlanta University Science Building. Unknown chemical spill forced evacuation. Checking out multiple patients for possible exposure. #AFRD #CAU pic.twitter.com/1rQSIMVoES— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 21, 2019
Authorities have released new photos of a baby girl who was found abandoned in a wooded area earlier this month. Investigators are still searching for her mother.
On June 6, a newborn baby was found inside a plastic grocery bag just off the roadway in the 1900 block of Daves Creek Road in Forsyth County.
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman called the heartbreaking discovery a case of "divine intervention" after residents who heard her called 911.
For three months now, Braves Country has been waiting, wondering, and worrying about how their ol' skipper is doing. Bobby Cox suffered a severe stroke back on April 2, mere hours after participating in the Braves Opening Day festivities.
News of his condition has been scarce until now.
Hundreds of people were without power well into Thursday night, after strong winds toppled dozens of trees and caused extensive damage throughout Greenville, Georgia and the surrounding parts in Meriwether County.
Thursday afternoon's storms brought strong gusts of wind. Residents described homes shaking and trees bending due to the sheer force of the winds.