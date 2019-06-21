< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. HAZMAT situation at Clark Atlanta University By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 21 2019 11:28AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 21 2019 12:16PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 12:27PM EDT url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/MOREHOUSE%20HAZMAT%206-21%20WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_12.01.41.17_1561134339561.png_7429879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414000667-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/MOREHOUSE%20HAZMAT%206-21%20WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_12.01.41.17_1561134339561.png_7429879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414000667-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="MOREHOUSE HAZMAT 6-21 WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_12.01.41.17_1561134339561.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/MOREHOUSE%20HAZMAT%206-21%20WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_12.02.47.29_1561134340990.png_7429880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414000667-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="MOREHOUSE HAZMAT 6-21 WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_12.02.47.29_1561134340990.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/MOREHOUSE%20HAZMAT%206-21%20WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_12.02.06.06_1561134338555.png_7429878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414000667-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="MOREHOUSE HAZMAT 6-21 WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_12.02.06.06_1561134338555.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/MOREHOUSE%20HAZMAT%206-21%20WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_11.59.44.25_1561134335907.png_7429877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414000667-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="MOREHOUSE HAZMAT 6-21 WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_11.59.44.25_1561134335907.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/MOREHOUSE%20HAZMAT%206-21%20WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_11.59.14.16_1561134335759.png_7429876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414000667-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="MOREHOUSE HAZMAT 6-21 WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_11.59.14.16_1561134335759.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/WAGA_MorehouseHAZMAT_062119_1561131316764_7429779_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414000667-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WAGA_MorehouseHAZMAT_062119_1561131316764.PNG"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414000667-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/MOREHOUSE%20HAZMAT%206-21%20WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_12.01.41.17_1561134339561.png_7429879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="MOREHOUSE HAZMAT 6-21 WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_12.01.41.17_1561134339561.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/MOREHOUSE%20HAZMAT%206-21%20WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_12.02.47.29_1561134340990.png_7429880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="MOREHOUSE HAZMAT 6-21 WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_12.02.47.29_1561134340990.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/MOREHOUSE%20HAZMAT%206-21%20WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_12.02.06.06_1561134338555.png_7429878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="MOREHOUSE HAZMAT 6-21 WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_12.02.06.06_1561134338555.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/MOREHOUSE%20HAZMAT%206-21%20WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_11.59.44.25_1561134335907.png_7429877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="MOREHOUSE HAZMAT 6-21 WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_11.59.44.25_1561134335907.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/MOREHOUSE%20HAZMAT%206-21%20WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_11.59.14.16_1561134335759.png_7429876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="MOREHOUSE HAZMAT 6-21 WAGABCEME01_2.mpg_11.59.14.16_1561134335759.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/WAGA_MorehouseHAZMAT_062119_1561131316764_7429779_ver1.0_640_360.PNG" alt="" title="WAGA_MorehouseHAZMAT_062119_1561131316764.PNG"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Authorities are responding to a HAZMAT situation at Clark Atlanta University.

Atlanta Fire officials told FOX 5 an unknown substance spilled and two people are being checked as a precaution.

Officials aren't sure what the substance was.

One building has been evacuated and everyone inside the building is being held on scene.

Atlanta Fire HazMat team on scene at Clark Atlanta University Science Building. Unknown chemical spill forced evacuation. Checking out multiple patients for possible exposure. #AFRD #CAU pic.twitter.com/1rQSIMVoES — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 21, 2019

