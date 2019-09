- A Hall County man has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Nathan Blake Miller, 36, of Gainesville, was arrested on Monday after authorities found him with more than one ounce (34 grams) of methamphetamine packaged in three bags. Officials also found digital scales and packaging materials.

The seized narcotics were worth about $3,400.

The drug bust happened at Miller's home in the 4000 block of Emory Griffin Road.

In addition to the trafficking methamphetamine charge, Miller also faces possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Hall County Jail.