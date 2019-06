- The Gwinnett County School System is looking to hire more bus drivers.

Gwinnett County Public Schools is hosting multiple job fair this summer.

The first hiring event is Tuesday, June 18 from 9 a.m. until noon at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville.

New drivers will work the student calendar year and have time off on student holidays.

Applicants must have a safe driving record, a high school diploma or GED as well as a Commercial Driver’s License, which the district said it is willing to help acquire.

“GCPS bus drivers ‘drive’ student success so we’re committed to making sure we have the right individuals behind the wheel,” said Don Moore, GCPS executive director of Transportation. “They are the first and the last staff members to interact with more than 130,000 students each school day. Vital members of the teaching and learning team, our drivers ensure that students arrive safely, on time, and ready to learn every day.”

Other job fairs being held over the summer are:

Thursday, June 20 from 9 a.m. until noon at North Gwinnett High School located at 20 Level Creek Road in Suwanee

Tuesday, June 25 from 9 a.m. until noon at South Gwinnett High School located at 2288 E. Main Street in Snellville

Thursday, June 27 from 1 until 4 p.m. at Paul Duke STEM High School located at 5850 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross

Tuesday, July 9 from 1 until 4 p.m. at Archer High School located at 2255 New Hope Road in Lawrenceville

Thursday, July 11 from 1 until 4 p.m. at Meadowcreek High School located at 4455 Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross

Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. until noon at J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center located at 437 Old Peachtree Road, NW, in Suwanee

For more information, call 678-225-7670 or apply online at GCPSjobs.org.