Gwinnett County music teacher, stunt pilot dies in China

- He was known worldwide for his incredible nighttime aerobatic stunts in his one of a kind plane. And he was also an accomplished musician who will be missed by his students.

Elgin Wells died halfway across the globe before an air show a couple of days ago.

In the world of aerobatic flying, friend and fellow pilot Steven Ashby said there was only one on Elgin Wells.

The Peachtree Corners pilot was known around the aerobatic competition circuit for his nighttime flying in ‘Starjammer’ which he built.

“He configured it so he could do night airshows with LED’s he placed on his plane, no other aerobatic pilot has done that,” said Ashby.

Ashby showed us pictures of Starjammer being shipped to China in a special crate for an air show in Zhengzhou.

He said Mr. Wells was killed in a daytime close-to-the-ground practice maneuver a couple of days ago.

“He would have been working the problem all the way in. I guarantee Elgin all the way into the last moment figured he could make it with this maneuver,” said Ashby.

Elgin Wells was also an accomplished musician, a songwriter who had numerous recordings and a music teacher at Gwinnett School of Music.

“He played over 20 instruments including a violin he built himself and guitar he built himself,” said Ashby.

He said his friend and mentor, Elgin Wells, had an infectious zest for life which he loved to share with his music and in the air.

“There are literally millions of people who have seen him. it’s a tremendous loss both in the pilot community and me as his friend, it’s a tremendous loss,” said Ashby.

He said as of late Thursday night the body of Elgin Wells was still in China. Ashby said funeral plans will be announced once his remains are returned to Georgia.