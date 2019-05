- Two traffic incidents had emergency officials in Gwinnett County busy Tuesday afternoon.

An overturned tractor trailer shut down a portion of Duluth Highway just south of Boggs Road near Duluth around 3:18 p.m.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 5 p.m. and spotted the truck on its side. It was off to the side of the road but rescue vehicles were blocking the road.

Firefighters and hazmat technicians worked for a couple of hours to contain a runoff of diesel coming from the truck.

No word on any injuries or charges.

Around 4:35 p.m., Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a box truck fire along Interstate 85 southbound just south of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road near Suwanee.

The box truck was not carrying anything at the time, but the fire forced the closure of the interstate.

No injuries were reported.

The accident and the fire are both under investigation.

The roads were closed for a couple of hours while crews worked to clear the incident.