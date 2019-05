- Atlanta police are looking for a gunman who killed one person and injured two others at the Atlantis Mediterranean Bar and Grill early Saturday morning.

APD said a fight between an employee and a club patron escalated into gunfire. The employee was shot and killed, and two other men were injured.

Witnesses said the bar was chaotic and terrifying once the bullets went flying. They reported three separate bursts of gunfire. Each time, the crowd ducked for cover, then went running as soon as bullets stopped.

GUNMAN ON THE RUN: @Atlanta_Police say they don’t have a description of the shooter responsible for killing an employee of Atlantis Bar & Grill and wounding two other men. Witnesses say there were dozens of shots and three separate bursts of gunfire. @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/WoTJhtzWUV — Alexa Liacko FOX 5 (@AlexaLiackoFOX5) May 25, 2019

The two victims who were injured were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

APD does not have a description of the shooter.