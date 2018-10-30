Gulch project vote set for Monday

- A decision on one of the most controversial Atlanta developments may be coming in days.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will try again to get a City Council vote on the gulch Monday.

The development covers unused acreage across Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There would be new offices, retail, restaurants, and housing.

Critics worry about the public commitment to the project. It has been reduced but opponents believe subsidizing private business through tax rebates over many years is not necessary.

They say companies and real estate developers come into the city all the time.

Another concern of the critics' centers around the housing -- the potential for gentrification.

But lawyers for the project say a minimum of two hundred units will be set aside for three years at prices modest income families will be able to pay.

