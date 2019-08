- An Atlanta City Council member has introduced legislation that would repeal the Department of City Planning's authority to issue permits for dockless e-scooters Monday following emotional testimony at a City Council meeting.

Councilmember Carla Smith's legislation would permit any e-scooter operators who hold the permit issued before Aug. 19, 2019 to continue to operate until the permit's expiration.

This legislation came after emotional testimony for a father whose son died in a scooter crash in Midtown.

"There's no reason for debate. There's no reason to drag your feet. Do the right thing," William Douglas Alexander told the council. "Do something now before another needless death occurs."

Two and a half weeks ago, Alexander's son, 37-year-old William Bradford Alexander, fell off a scooter and wound up under a transit bus. He died from his injuries.

William Bradford Alexander was one of three scooter-related deaths in recent weeks. The last was 34-year-old Amber Ford, who was hit by a car while riding a scooter.

Speaker after speaker urged lawmakers to make changes. Current Atlanta law requires scooters to be off the sidewalk and ride on the street.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had previously said that she was going to ban all new e-scooter permits.

The City Council's legislation has been referred to the Council's Transportation Committee, which will meet on Wednesday.