- Governor Brian Kemp attended a huge celebration Tuesday for local graduates. But these aren't just any graduates.

Governor Kemp along with Cobb County Superior Court Judge Ann Harris celebrated graduates of the Cobb Judicial Circuit Parental Accountability Program.

Parental Accountability Courts re a partnership between the Department of Human Services and Superior Court Judges.

The partnership is designed to improve the support children receive from their parents.

The governor applauded the perseverance of those who completed the program.

The partnership also aims to improve the well-being of children and reduce incarceration rates.