- A little girl is in critical condition following a three-car collision in Smyrna.

The crash happened Saturday morning on South Cobb Drive near Lois Street.

Erica Miller told FOX 5 her eight-year-old daughter Sameg suffered severe head trauma and a damaged spine. She remains in critical condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

"She's my best friend. I don't know what I am going to do without her. She is my only child," Miller said.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident. Investigators said a driver crossed the roadway, struck a car, then slammed head on into the car with Sumage inside.

Miller said her sister, who was driving the vehicle, has two broken legs as a result of the accident.

Now the family wants to know what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and hit the other cars.

"At this time what we are trying to do is be as supportive and helpful as we can be for her," Kenneth Southall, the family's attorney told FOX 5. "Right now, we don't know details about what happened to the person who is at fault."

Miller said her daughter is a second-grader at Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School in Atlanta.

The family has set up a fundraiser to help cover her medical costs.