- An Atlanta area Georgia Power office is working on a special project benefitting students in Fulton County.

Employees from Georgia Power's Jefferson Street Chapter are giving the computer lab at the Fulton Leadership Academy a complete make-over.

Thursday was a prep day for Saturday, which is when volunteers will bring in several upgrades like new technology and furniture.

Every year, each of Georgia Power's Citizen Chapters completes a legacy project to better the community.

The academy is made up of young men in grades 6 through 12, with a curriculum that focuses on science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM.

Organizers said the upgraded computer lab will help students