- Georgia has been named the best state in the country for business for the sixth year in a row.

At a news conference at the State Capitol Tuesday morning, Gov. Brian Kemp joined officials from trade publication Area Development Magazine for the announcement.

"We are chopping and we do not plan on stopping, and for me, 'Keep Chopping' is a motto, it's a mantra, and it's certainly a reminder of the good things that are the byproduct of the very hard work we are doing," Kemp said.

A similar magazine called Site Selection has also given Georgia a similar designation.